Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency, Himachal Pradesh: Sri Renukaji Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is also a part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12, 2022. The results will be declared nearly a month later on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8.Also Read - Churah Assembly Constituency: Will BJP’s Hans Raj Retain Seat Again in Himachal Polls?

HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022 Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022 Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022 Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022 Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency

Naraian Singh (BJP)

Vinay Kumar (Indian National Congress)

Ram Kishan (Aam Aadmi Party)

The main contenders in the election are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and a newcomer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Also Read - Gagret Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Fare Another Term In This Constituency Seat?

RESULTS 2017

Sri Renukaji constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.29% in the 2017 Assembly Elections and the polling for this seat was held on November 9, 2017 in Phase 1 of the elections. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Rampur (SC) Might Spring A Surprise

In 2017, this constituency was won by Vinay Kumar of the INC. He had won the seat by defeating Balbir Singh of the BJP with a margin of 16868 votes.