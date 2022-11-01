Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency, Himachal Pradesh: Sri Renukaji Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is also a part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12, 2022. The results will be declared nearly a month later on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8.Also Read - Churah Assembly Constituency: Will BJP’s Hans Raj Retain Seat Again in Himachal Polls?
HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
- Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
- Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
- Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency
- Naraian Singh (BJP)
- Vinay Kumar (Indian National Congress)
- Ram Kishan (Aam Aadmi Party)
The main contenders in the election are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and a newcomer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Also Read - Gagret Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Fare Another Term In This Constituency Seat?
RESULTS 2017
Sri Renukaji constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.29% in the 2017 Assembly Elections and the polling for this seat was held on November 9, 2017 in Phase 1 of the elections. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Rampur (SC) Might Spring A Surprise
|PARTY
|VOTES POLLED
|% VOTES
|CANDIDATE NAME
|INC
|22028
|42.48%
|Vinay Kumar(Won)
|BJP
|16868
|32.53%
|Balbir Singh
|IND
|12069
|23.28%
|Hirdaya Ram
|NOTA
|885
|1.71%
|Nota
In 2017, this constituency was won by Vinay Kumar of the INC. He had won the seat by defeating Balbir Singh of the BJP with a margin of 16868 votes.