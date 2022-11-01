Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency, Himachal Pradesh: Sri Renukaji Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is also a part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12, 2022. The results will be declared nearly a month later on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8.Also Read - Churah Assembly Constituency: Will BJP’s Hans Raj Retain Seat Again in Himachal Polls?

HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION 

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
  • Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
  • Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
  • Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
  • Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency

  • Naraian Singh (BJP)
  • Vinay Kumar (Indian National Congress)
  • Ram Kishan (Aam Aadmi Party)

The main contenders in the election are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and a newcomer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

RESULTS 2017

Sri Renukaji constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.29% in the 2017 Assembly Elections and the polling for this seat was held on November 9, 2017 in Phase 1 of the elections.

PARTYVOTES POLLED% VOTESCANDIDATE NAME
INC2202842.48%Vinay Kumar(Won)
BJP1686832.53%Balbir Singh
IND1206923.28%Hirdaya Ram
NOTA8851.71%Nota

In 2017, this constituency was won by Vinay Kumar of the INC.  He had won the seat by defeating Balbir Singh of the BJP with a margin of 16868 votes.