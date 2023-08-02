Home

Moment of Pride for Indian Culture! Howard County, Maryland and Texas Declare Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day

Sri Sri's tour of the US comes close on the heels of the grand World Culture Festival to be hosted between September 29 and 1 October 2023

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Image: @SriSri Twitter)

New Delhi: In a moment of historic pride, Indian spiritual master and humanitarian leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is the first and only spiritual leader to be honored by 30 US/Canadian cities now with proclamations to celebrate Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day, with latest two cities being Howard County, Maryland; and the state of Texas. The proclamations honor and acknowledge the tireless efforts of The Art of Living, under the guidance of Gurudev, in serving, spreading peace, joy, resolving conflicts, working for the environment and bringing communities together in an increasingly polarised world.

“Emboldened by deep seated convictions, Gurudev and his followers have journeyed to war-ravaged regions of the world, counseled hardened prisoners, and resolved seemingly irreconcilable differences…” read the citation by Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott.

In addition, the exective proclamation made by Howard County, Maryland mentions, “a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, peace envoy and one of the most recognized change makers in the world…and while the fabric of our society has been torn apart by polarization and isolation, Gurudev strives to bring our society and world together through peace, unity, hope and self renewal at both the individual and societal levels…”

While Howard County declared 22 July 2023; Texas and Birmingham declared July 29th and July 25th respectively as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day citing the immense contribution of the spiritual leader and the organization in transforming the lives of people through spirituality and service.

The cities accorded a warm welcome to Sri Sri , as he met and addressed thousands of seekers across backgrounds, races and genders, taking them on the Journey Within through powerful meditations. The cities also witnessed the launch of ‘Notes for the Journey Within’, a book that answers every timeless question that comes up in a sincere seeker’s mind on the path of spirituality and daily living.

Last month, the US County of Allegheny became the 28th US city to honor Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his humanitarian efforts in peace and conflict resolution. The citation had read as, “…his efforts to unite diverse communities through volunteerism and social initiatives to reduce inner-city violence and crime, are only eclipsed by his initiatives that bring cultures and communities together during conflict…”

Sri Sri’s tour of the US comes close on the heels of the grand World Culture Festival to be hosted between September 29 and 1 October 2023 where He will lead one of the largest gatherings for peace and celebration of cultural diversity at the iconic National Mall, Washington DC.

