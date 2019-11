New Delhi: Three persons were injured on Tuesday noon after a grenade was lobbed near the Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University in Hazrathbal area of Srinagar. Police have suspected unknown militants behind the attack.

Early reports had claimed that it could be a petrol bomb, however, eyewitnesses told reporters that it was a grenade thrown near the gate. The injured were taken to the nearby hospital. More details awaited.

