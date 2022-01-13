Srinagar: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Srinagar Airport on Thursday issued fresh guidelines and said the entry of passengers to the airport will be done in staggered manner. In the guidelines, the airport authorities added that the air passengers will be allowed entry to the airport only three hours before their flight departure.Also Read - Stop Using Cloth Masks Right Away Against Omicron Variant, Here's What The Study Says

The Srinagar Airport issued the fresh guidelines as some of the passengers were seen entering the airport seven to eight hours before the flight departure time, which led to an increase in the crowd at the aerodrome.

"Passengers are requested to please come to the airport only up to three hours before flight departure time," Director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

He further added that the entry to the airport should be given only up to three hours before the flight from Thursday.

“The time of entry to the airport is maximum three hours before flight departure. This is necessary to control the congestion at the airport because we want to reduce the chance of infection,” he said.

However, he urged the passengers to cooperate with the security staff in maintaining the access control at the airport.

“Covid disease is spreading very fast. The infection is more in crowded areas. All our passengers are requested to please maintain social distance at the airport and also wear mask at all times. We follow the rule of ‘No Mask No Entry’. There is a fine of Rs 500 if any passengers remove their mask,” he said.

The development comes as Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday witnessed a 50 per cent jump in daily Covid cases as the union territory recorded 1,695 fresh cases of coronavirus.

Out of the fresh cases, 812 were from the Jammu division and 883 from the Kashmir division of the union territory. Jammu district recorded the highest of 438 cases, followed by 320 cases in Srinagar district.