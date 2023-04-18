Home

Srinagar-Bound SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport Due To False Warning

New Delhi: A Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returned to the IGI airport in Delhi on Tuesday due to a false warning in the cockpit. In a statement, the airline said that on April 18, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit and added that the light later extinguished after actions taken by the flight captain and the flight landed safely.

“SpiceJet’s Delhi-Srinagar flight returned to Delhi as the cargo fire warning light illuminated in the cockpit. The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the flight captain and the flight landed safely. No sign of fire or smoke was detected in AFT cargo and the warning was observed to be false,” SpiceJet said in the statement.

SpiceJet's Delhi-Srinagar flight returned to Delhi as the cargo fire warning light illuminated in the cockpit. The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the flight captain and the flight landed safely. No sign of fire or smoke was detected in AFT cargo and the warning… — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Full Emergency Dlared at Delhi Airport

SpiceJet further added that before making the landing, the airline observed all operational parameters to be normal.

SpiceJet said after the opening of AFT cargo no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false. Notably, the aircraft landed safely at the IGI airport in Delhi and passengers were deplaned normally.

Ahead of the landing, a full emergency was declared for SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi, which had 140 passengers on board.

A fll emergency was declared at 10:40 AM on Tuesday for SpiceJet’s Delhi-Srinagar flight SG 8373. The flight landed back at IGI airport safely,” sources told news agency PTI. The aircraft has been parked, he added.

Similar Incident in Kolkata

In a similar incident in February this year, one SpiceJet flight on the way to Bangkok made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport after the pilot noticed that an engine blade was broken.

The incident was reported after Boeing 737, operating as flight SG83, took off with 178 passengers and six crew members from the Kolkata airport for Bangkok around 1.09 AM and minutes later, the pilot noticed that a blade of the left engine was broken.

uickly, the pilot contacted the air traffic control and a full emergency was declared at the Kolkata airport with fire engines, ambulances, and emergency teams of the CISF. And the plane made an emergency landing at 1.27 AM and all the passengers and crew members were brought out safely.

