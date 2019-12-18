New Delhi: The Jama Masjid of Srinagar was re-opened for prayers on Wednesday for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August this year, stated a report. Sources claimed that Friday prayers will be allowed at Srinagar’s main mosque this week.

“I was sitting at home when I heard the azan (call for prayer) coming from the Jamia Masjid. I couldn’t believe my ears and came running to offer prayers here for the first time in four-and-a-half months,” 55-year-old Mohamad Iqbal was quoted by news agency AFP as saying.