Srinagar News: Amid rise in COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, authorities will now test all residents in areas from where five or more cases have come to light recently. Notably, except Bandipora, all other nine districts, including Srinagar have again been classified as red zone districts.

Srinagar District Magistrate, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has requested residents of the newly classified containment zones to ensure 100 per cent testing of households in the area.

Authorities have decided to use the Rapid Antigen testing (RAT) technique in the containment zones to ascertain the magnitude of coronavirus infection in the areas.

The Srinagar district has over 80 containment zones currently.

Of 717 deaths caused by the pandemic in J&K, 223 have occurred in Srinagar district. Total number of people infected with COVID-19 has already crossed 38,000. The silver lining is that out of these, over 29,000 patients have completely recovered so far.