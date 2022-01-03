Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police shot dead ‘dreaded’ terrorist Salim Parray, who was associated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in Srinagar on Monday, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar. Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that operation is still underway and further details are awaited.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorist Killed, A Cop Injured In Two Separate Encounters

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MGKwkrXf16 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022

Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 3 JeM Terrorists Neutralised in Encounter With Security Forces in Tral

This is another big success of security forces in their action against terrorism in recent days. On Saturday, IGP Kashmir informed that the JeM terrorist neuralised by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on December 28, 2021, has been identified as Samir Dar, the last surviving terrorist involved in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Also Read - Zadibal Encounter: 3 Terrorists Neutralised; Top Cop Says 4 Chiefs of Main Terror Outfits Killed in 4 Months

Police said Dar were involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities. He trained people in making IEDs and deploying IEDs against security forces. “He has also been responsible to recruit young locals by brainwashing them, carrying out selective identification, and radicalizing them, and giving them weapons,” General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey said on Saturday.