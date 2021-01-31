Srinagar recorded the coldest night after 30 years, as the temperature plummeted to minus 8.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Officials of the meteorological department said the minimum temperature dropped to minus 8.8 in Srinagar. Also Read - 4 Army Jawans Injured After Terrorists Lob Grenade in Kulgam

“From today onwards there is going to be perceptible improvement in the night temperatures in both J&K and Ladakh,” the officials said adding that the maximum temperature was 2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Saturday which is also the lowest maximum recorded this season. Also Read - BRO Constructs 110-feet Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Record Time

Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department for J&K and Ladakh told IANS that minus 8.8 is the lowest minimum temperature recorded after exactly 30 years in Srinagar. “In 1991 the minimum temperature recorded was minus 11.8 in Srinagar,” Lotus said. Also Read - Dal Lake Freezes, Srinagar Records Coldest Night in 30 Years, Administration Deploys SDRF Teams

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ ends on Sunday, but not without leaving an indelible mark in the record book for ushering in one of Kashmir’s coldest winters in living memory.

The minimum temperature was minus 12.0 in Pahalgam and minus 8.0 in Gulmarg. Leh town of Ladakh had minus 16.6, Kargil minus 17.4 and Drass minus 26.2 as the night’s lowest temperature. Jammu city had 5.8, Katra 5.4, Batote 1.1, Bannihal 0.6 and Bhaderwah minus 1.5 as the minimum temperature.