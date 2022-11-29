Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night At Minus 2.2 Degree Celsius, More Dry-Cold Weather For Next 24Hrs

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 11.0 degrees Celsius and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: Freezing weather and cold wave condition have shown no sign abating in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh as Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far at minus 2.2 on Tuesday. The Meteorological (MeT) office said that dry, cold weather with hazy mornings was expected during the next 24 hours.

“At minus 2.2, Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far,” an official of the MeT department said, adding that dry, cold weather with hazy mornings was expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.8, Katra 9.4, Batote 5.1, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 1.6 degrees Celsius on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0 degrees Celsius below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir