New Delhi: Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen died on Friday after terrorists fired at a police party at the Nowgam Bypass in Srinagar.

The area has been cordoned off.

Additional forces have been deployed and an operation was underway to nab the attackers.

#UPDATE Two Police personnel lost their lives and one injured in the firing by terrorists in Nowgam. Area cordoned off. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time). #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/8oecUfOKqv pic.twitter.com/l9xEG35vUS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

