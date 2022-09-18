Srinagar: After decades long wait, going out for movies will be possible again for people in Jammu and Kashmir. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar is gearing up to open its first multiplex on September 20, Tuesday. The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the multiplex this week, reports NDTV. Reportedly, the multiplex will be screening Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha as its first film.Also Read - Earthquake Of 4.8-Magnitude Hits Leh, Ladakh

Kashmir's first INOX multiplex in Srinagar's Somwar area will be thrown open to the public next week. It will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats.

Earlier in the day, Sinha inaugurated a multipurpose cinema hall each in the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian on Sunday. The spokesperson said cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi will be inaugurated soon.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha described the event as a “historic day in J& K.”

A historic day for J&K UT! Inaugurated Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian. It offers facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth. pic.twitter.com/QraMhHXSuN — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 18, 2022

“We will build such multipurpose cinema halls in every district of Jammu and Kashmir soon. Today, I dedicate such cinema halls to the youth of Pulwama and Shopian,” Sinha told reporters in Pulwama.

Students, youth and people from all walks of life gathered at the new cinema halls at Drussu Pulwama and MC Shopian to witness the event, an official spokesperson said.

These cinema halls have been established by the government’s Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the respective district administrations.

“The LG dedicated the cinema halls to the people, especially the youngsters, who have waited for a long time for this moment,” he added.

“Cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects the culture, values and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries and enables people to get a better understanding of each other’s culture, Sinha said.

Jammu and Kashmir has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created has once again made the Union territory the favourite shooting destination and has brought back the golden era of film-making here, he added.