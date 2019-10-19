New Delhi: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi after PM Modi interacted with the members of the creative and entertainment world on the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary this year.

‘Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also, the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!’ the actor tweeted.

Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019

Apart from SRK, several other Bollywood personalities, including Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor Warda Nadiadwala, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anurag Basu, Anand L Rai, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Ekta Kapoor, were present. Acknowledging the role of individuals in the entertainment sector, PM Modi, as quoted by news agency ANI said, “Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.” He also pointed out the necessity to harness the immense spirit of creativity for the nation. Following the meeting, PM posed for a selfie with the Bollywood stars.

Delhi: Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other members of film fraternity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an interaction on ‘ways to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.’ pic.twitter.com/SuRHZsKJkR — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2019

Actor Aamir Khan as quoted by news agency ANI said, “As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more.”

According to sources, the Camcording Bill will be brought in the Winter Session of Parliament.