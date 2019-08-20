SSC CGL Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the results of SSC CGL 2019 today, i.e., August 20. The exams were held for recruitment to various Central Governmental jobs. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of SSC, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

A total of 8.37 lakh people had appeared across 326 venues all over India for the SSC exam that was conducted in the month of June.

Follow the steps below to check your SSC CGL Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Result’ link.

Step 3: A PDF file with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

The SSC also uploaded the SSC CGL 2019 Answer Key on their website in the last week of June.

Meanwhile, the SSC has postponed the date for releasing the official notification to August 27 for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment examinations.