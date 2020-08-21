New Delhi: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation took charge of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a forensic team of AIIMS has been roped in to analyse the autopsy report, which has raised many allegations so far. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sandip Ssingh Gives Thumbs-up While Actor's Body is Being Taken For Funeral

Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at AIIMS, will lead the team. This is the same team which presented their medico-legal opinion in Sheena Bora and Sunanda Pushkar cases. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Given Free Access to Morgue, Spends 45 Minutes, Vikas Singh Alleges ‘Tampering With Evidence’

“CBI is collecting all the reports related to SSR case and they will submit to us very soon. We will analyze the injury pattern on the body, correlate with circumstantial evidence. We will also examine other trace evidence preserved at the time of autopsy to differentiate between hanging and murder allegations,” Dr Gupta told ANI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Chetan Bhagat Opens up About Bollywood Bullies, Blind Items, Says 'They Broke Him'

“Based on the reports, forensic experts here will investigate the cause of death due to hanging or ligature strangulation as it has a very thin line of difference. All these things we have to look into before reaching any conclusion,” said Dr Gupta said.

The autopsy performed at the Cooper hospital where Sushant’s body was taken pronounced suicide as the cause of the death. Questions have been raised why the autopsy report didn’t explain the strange marks on Sushant’s neck and under his eye.