Gangtok: At least 22 girl students belonging to St. Xavier's college in Jharkhand's Ranchi have been injured after a bus in which they were travelling in overturned in Gangtok on Tuesday morning. The road mishap took place near 7th mile, along the National Highway 10 when the students were returning to Ranchi from Sikkim.

Reports claimed that the students were on an excursion to Sikkim and they were bound in three buses— one such bus with 22-24 on board met with the accident.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Meanwhile, several injured have been rushed to the Central Referral Hospital in Tadong. Most of them are said to be stable, and some of them have been treated and discharged.

(With inputs from Pooja Mehta)