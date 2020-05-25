New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have gone up to 1,38,845, a staffer at Rail Bhawan on Monday tested positive for CVID-19. Notably, this is the fifth case in less than two weeks in the same building. Also Read - Now Other States Need Permission to Hire Workers From Uttar Pradesh, Says Yogi Adityanath

Prior to this, a senior officer posted at the Rail Bhawan in Central Delhi on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer, who was diagnosed positive on Sunday, had last attended work on May 20. At least 14 officials who worked closely with her have been sent to home quarantine, reports suggested.

The latest case of coronavirus comes days after another senior officer working at the Railways headquarters had tested positive for COVID-19, which was the third case from the building.

The officer was working on the cadre restructuring of the Railway Protection Force Service. She had last come to work on May 13.

After May 13, the Rail Bhawan was shut for sanitisation purposes for two days on May 14 and 15 as an RPF staffer had tested positive for the disease.