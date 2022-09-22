New Delhi: Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday ruled himself out of the party presidential race. “Congress president is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post and a belief system”, said Rahul, clearing the deck for non-Gandhi Congress president after 25 years. For the unversed, Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi president. He had won the Congress president’s election in 1997 defeating rivals Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot. However, he was removed from the post on March 5, 1998.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Meets BTS Fans in Kerala, ARMY Goes Gaga Over Viral Video - Watch

Gehlot vs Tharoor

Amid hectic political lobbying, there is a likely contest between Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor. Gehlot is tipped to file his nomination next week for the president's post. However, he is reluctant to leave the Chief Minister's chair in the state.

Ashok Gehlot had met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and the meeting lasted for two hours, after which he left for Kerala to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi has asserted that the poll will be fair and she will not endorse any candidate. Apparently, the issue of Rajasthan was also discussed in the meeting but there is no official word on it.

Congress President Election 2022

The Congress’ central election authority on Thursday issued notification for the Congress president polls. According to the notification, while the nomination forms will be available from Thursday, the filing of nominations will be held between September 24 and 30.

Scrutiny of nomination will take place on October 1, and the same day, a valid candidate list will be published. The last date of withdrawal is October 8 following which, a final list will be brought out. While the poll will be held on October 17, counting will take place on October 19.

Every candidate requires 10 Pradesh Congress committee delegates to propose his/her name for the candidature.