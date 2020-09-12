New Delhi: The DMRC has resumed its full services on Saturday, as part of the third stage of the graded reopening of the Delhi metro. From today, passengers will be able to commute from 6 AM to 11 PM and the Delhi Metro Rail Coorporation (DMRC) has made all the necessary arrangements for its proper functionality. Also Read - Parliament's Monsoon Session: Govt May Not Discuss India-China Border Standoff, Says Report

"With the resumption of service on Airport Express Line today, all lines of Delhi Metro network are now open. Service will be available from 6 am to 11 PM on all lines", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, the DMRC Chief Mangu Singh, in a video message had said,”Delhi Metro will resume full services from Saturday as it was during normal days. We appeal to people to stagger the time of their journeys to break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system.”

He also appealed to employers to allow their employees to come to work following a staggered time schedule so that they can travel in metro accordingly. “This will ensure social distancing at work and also during travel in metro. Those who are working from home should continue to do so,” the DMRC chief added.

Notably, the Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the city and the National Capital Region, resumed its services on September 7 in a graded manner. During the 171-day shutdown, it incurred a revenue loss of over Rs 1,500 crore, about Rs 10 crore per day on an average.