New Delhi: The poor service of Air India was once again brought to the notice as a Rajya Sabha MP, Vandana Chavan, posted photos of stale potatoes, egg omelette with bits and pieces of eggshell — all that came to the MP as her breakfast.

Travelled Pun-Del on the early morning @airindiain flight few days back. Had ordered an omelette for breakfast. When I finished with 3-4 bites I hit upon shells of the egg in the omelette, @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @PMOIndia @narendramodi @DGCAIndia #FDA #CMDAirIndia (1/1) pic.twitter.com/QBeEHEus8d — Vandana Chavan (@MPVandanaChavan) October 5, 2019

as if that was not enough noticed that the potato pieces were decayed, beans were uncooked and the jam mini jar had some powder on it. @fssaiindia Have filled in a complaint form in the flight wonder if it will reach the concerned in #AirIndia and hope action will be taken. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CSrWc57DdD — Vandana Chavan (@MPVandanaChavan) October 5, 2019

Though ofcourse the airhostess was not directly responsible for what came in my tray – It was disheartening how dispassionately they responded to what was brought to their notice. Was wondering whether I should post it here but thought I should in #publicinterest .(1/3) pic.twitter.com/f0rkFV9BUj — Vandana Chavan (@MPVandanaChavan) October 5, 2019

In a series of tweets, she complained not only of the poor food quality but also the apparent lukewarm attitude of an air hostess concerned. Though the air hostess had no part in the cooking of the food, she was dispassionate about the complaint, the MP said.

Vandana Chavan, the NCP MP, was travelling from Pune to Delhi.

“Travelled Pun-Del on early morning @airindiain flight few days back. Had ordered an omellete for breakfast. When finished with 3-4 bites I hit upon shells of the egg in the omelette,” she said on Twitter.

Beans were uncooked and the fruit jam packet had some powder sprinkled, the MP complained.

According to a PTI report, Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said the matter has been brought to the notice of the management and it is being looked at seriously.