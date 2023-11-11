Home

WATCH: Stampede At Surat Railway Station Due To Festive Rush; 1 Dead, Several Injured

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Surat News: Pandemonium erupted at the Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday as people heading home for the festivals rushed to board a Bihar-bound special train creating a stampede-like situation at the station in which at least one person was killed while several others sustained injuries.

According to reports, the incident took place when passengers thronged the Surat railway station on Saturday morning to board the Tapti Ganga Express train resulting in a stampede.

Police said some people lost consciousness while others suffered panic attacks and dizzy fits due to all the chaos. They said one person died in the stampede while two others have been hospitalized.

One person has died, while several others have been injured during a stampede at Surat railway station in Gujarat. #Gujarat #Surat #Stampede pic.twitter.com/TEHlDYQwfu — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 11, 2023

Giving details, a senior police officer said one passenger suffered cardiac episode but timely intervention by a police personnel present at the station, who performed CPR on him, saved the man’s life before he was rushed to a hospital.

Stampede like situation at Surat Railway station. Unfortunately, 1 person lost his life. pic.twitter.com/rRaFy1dqi7 — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) November 11, 2023

One person, around 40 years of age, fell down during the stampede and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Superintendent of Police (Western Railway) Sarjo Kumari told the media.

“One man fell due to over-crowding and was declared brought dead. The exact cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem. Two other passengers suffered breathlessness and are undergoing treatment,” Jayesh Patel, resident medical officer of SMIMER Hospital said.

Gujarat MoS for Home Harsh Sanghavi told reporters that the police made their best efforts to control the crowd but were overwhelmed as a mass of people thronged the platform to board the special train.

In a statement, the Western Railway said it has taken several measures to deal with the increased rush during the festive season. These include running special trains from Surat and Udhna stations and deploying additional Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel for security and crowd management.

It said that 46 special trains are being run during the festival seasons to various destinations with 27 of the trains either originating or passing through Surat and Udhna railway stations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.