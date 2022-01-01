New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra in which 12 people were killed and 14 injured and said all efforts are being made to provide relief to those injured in the unfortunate incident. Giving details, PM Modi said he spoke to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard.Also Read - Rs 70 Lakh Crore Transferred Through UPI In 2021: PM Modi

"I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the stampede at Vaishno Devi Bhawan complex," he said.

PM Modi also added that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K administration and full care is being taken for relief work.

In the incident earlier in the day, over 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also approved an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the stampede.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s office tweeted.

As per latest reports, the stampede happened around 2.30 AM near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

Officials of the shrine said the stampede occurred when a large number of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan without permission slips.