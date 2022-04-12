New Delhi: At least three people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Tirupati’s Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. According to media reports, a large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation. However, the situation has been taken under control.Also Read - IPL 2022 CSK Vs RCB, April 12 Match Preview: Dhoni Vs Kohli, Who Will Win Battle At DY Patil Stadium? Watch

Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Temple, popularly know as Tirupati Balaji Temple, is a Hindu temple situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of devotees throng the temple daily, considered to be one of the most sacred places for Hindus. The Temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu, who is believed to have appeared here to save mankind from trials and troubles of Kali Yuga. Tirumala Hills are part of Seshachalam Hills range.