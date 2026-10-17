Kolkata Stampede: 18 dead in Chorbagan incident; PM Modi, Amit Shah express condolences

Several people were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on Saturday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/stampede-like-situation-at-kolkatas-chorbagan-durga-puja-pandal-several-injured-8536981/ Copy

Chorbagan Stampede

Stampede at Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata: At least 18 people died and several others were injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata’s Chorbagan. West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited those injured at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. The incident took place when people waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward amid rain. During the incident, some people fell, leading to the stampede-like situation, a senior officer told news agency PTI.

An eyewitness told news agency ANI, “Many people lost consciousness; some were being taken on motorcycles. I witnessed this happening all around—when people fainted, they were taken away on bikes. All of this took place, and there was a massive crowd as well.”

The injured have been rushed to Calcutta Medical College for treatment.

#WATCH | North Kolkata, West Bengal | A stampede-like situation was reported at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal. The injured were shifted to the hospital. More details awaited. https://t.co/EZm78mo5mN — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families

The Prime Minister’s office announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured. Calling the stampede “extremely distressing”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying, “My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Condoles Deaths:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.

“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.

Kolkata Police confirms incident at exit gate, pandal closed

Kolkata Police said the incident took place at around 7:40 pm on October 17 at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Durga Puja pandal, which falls under Girish Park police station. In a statement, the police said heavy crowding during rainfall led to the stampede.

Authorities said all injured people were rescued and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Police reinforcements, fire brigade personnel, Disaster Management Group teams and ambulances with medical staff were sent to the location. The pandal has since been closed to visitors as authorities assess the situation.

Around 35 people taken to hospital, official death toll awaited

Reports indicated that around 35 people had been taken to the hospital following the incident. While some accounts raised concerns about possible fatalities, there was no official confirmation of any deaths at the time of the latest reports. Authorities were yet to provide a final count of those injured or clarify the full circumstances of the incident.

Another eyewitness said the entrance and exit gates were narrow and the area had inadequate lighting. The witness added that their daughter and granddaughter had been hospitalised after the incident. The West Bengal government also launched a toll-free helpline, 18003455678, for assistance following the incident.

Rain and heavy crowds preceded the incident

Kolkata and nearby areas experienced heavy rainfall from Saptami afternoon. Despite the weather, many devotees continued visiting pandals across the city. Rain returned in the evening after a brief pause, with crowds still gathering at popular locations. According to the initial account shared by officials, people waiting outside the Chorbagan pandal surged forward when the rain began, causing some to fall.

Suvendu Adhikari and officials visit injured devotees

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to check on the injured. State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee also visited people receiving treatment. Officials were coordinating the response as more information about the incident emerged.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal reached Calcutta Medical College amid reports of a stampede-like situation at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal. Several people are feared injured, with the injured being taken to the hospital. Further details are awaited. — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026

Leaders express concern over the incident

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock and sadness over the incident. In a message shared on social media, she prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for their families.

See Mamata Banerjee’s tweet here

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 17, 2026



West Bengal Governor RN Ravi also conveyed condolences over the reported loss of life and wished those injured a speedy recovery. Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh described the incident as unfortunate and called for adequate medical staff to be deployed at the hospital.