New Delhi: In a ‘not-so-good’ beginning of the new year for passengers, Indian Railways on Tuesday announced a fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains. The hike comes into effect from today, i.e January 1, 2020.

Due to the hike, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares would see an increase of 1 paise per km of the journey. However, in a relief to those who booked their tickets before January 1, 2020, no additional fare would be levied on them.

The fare of mail/express non-AC trains were hiked by two paise/km while those of AC classes was increased by four paise/km. The order shall also be applicable on premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto, which, for example, means that the Delhi-Kota Rajdhani Express which covers a distance of more than 1,450 km, the hike at the rate of four paise/km would be Rs 58.

Announcing the hike in a statement, Railways said, “In order to extend passenger amenities at railway stations and trains, it has become imperative to hike the fare marginally without overburdening any class of passengers.” Fast modernization of Railways will be achieved through this fare hike, the Railways’ statement further said.

The suburban fares have not been hiked keeping in mind the affordability concerns of daily commuters. This class of passengers constitute over 66% of total passenger segment of Indian Railways.