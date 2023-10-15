State Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List Of Candidates For Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Polls

Home

New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released the list of candidates ahead of the State Assembly Elections 2023. The candidates have been announced for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 and the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. For the Chhattisgarh Polls, a list of 30 candidates has been released; Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be contesting from Patan while Deputy CM TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur. For the Madhya Pradesh Polls, a list 0f 144 candidates has been released; State Congress President and Former CM Kamal Nath to contest from Chhindwara. Check full lists here..

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List Of Candidates

The official press release by All India Congress Committee (AICC) read, ‘The Central Election Committee has selected the following members as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana.’ There are a total of 30 candidates out of which three are SC Constituencies and 14 are ST Constituencies; Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be contesting from Patan while Deputy CM TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.

Congress releases a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming election in Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to contest from Patan, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur pic.twitter.com/GYwidZZZis — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List Of Candidates The official press release by All India Congress Committee (AICC) read, ‘The CEC has selected the following persons as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh.’ There are a total of 144 candidates out of which 22 are SC Constituencies and 30 are ST Constituencies; State Congress President and former cm Kamal Nath to contest from Chhindwara. Congress releases a list of 144 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls State Congress President and former cm Kamal Nath to contest from Chhindwara pic.twitter.com/4e6Gx4d37D — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List Of Candidates The official press release by All India Congress Committee (AICC) read, ‘The CEC has sanctioned the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana.’ There are a total of 55 candidates out of which 12 are SC Constituencies and two are ST Constituencies. According to the list, Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy is to contest from Kodangal. Congress releases a list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy to contest from Kodangal pic.twitter.com/pEZCXboCxx — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

