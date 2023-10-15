State Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces Candidates For Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, And Telangana

State Assembly Elections 2023: Congress has announced the first list of 229 candidates for the state Assembly Elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana next month. These include names of 144 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 30 for Chhattisgarh, and 55 for Telangana. Congress has fielded former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath from Chhindwara. Vikram Mastal has been fielded from Budhni against current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been fielded from his traditional seat Patan and Deputy CM TS Singhdev has been fielded from Ambikapur.

Election Commission Of India Announced Dates On 9 October

The Election Commission had announced the voting date in 5 states on 9 October. Voting will be held in Madhya Pradesh on 17th November and in Chhattisgarh in two phases on 7th and 17th November. Elections will be held in Rajasthan on 25 November, Mizoram on 7 November, and Telangana on 30 November. Results will be declared in five states on December 3.

List Of Congress Candidates For Madhya Pradesh

Congress has released the first list of its candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. In this, names have been announced for 144 seats. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Central Election Committee at the office of All India Congress Committee in Delhi. Congress has given this information on its X (Twitter) account. Congress has bet on old faces in its first list.

List Of Congress Candidates For Chhattisgarh

Congress has released the first list of 30 candidates for the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Central Election Committee at the office of All India Congress Committee in Delhi.

Congress releases a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming election in Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to contest from Patan, Deputy CM TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur pic.twitter.com/GYwidZZZis — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

List Of Congress Candidates For Telangana

The Indian National Congress has released the first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections, 2023. pic.twitter.com/KH2CzHK4iV — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2023

States Where Assembly Elections Will be Held Next Month

Five states, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will be going to the polls next month. This and the poll schedule were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. With the announcement of the polls, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in these five states. Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

Election Schedule

Mizoram

For the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram and for the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh (20 seats) on November 7, the notification will be issued on October 13, the last date of filing nominations is October 20, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23.

Madhya Pradesh

Polling for all 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and the second phase of elections in Chhattisgarh (70 seats) will be held on November 17. The last date of filing nominations is October 30, the date of scrutiny of nominations is October 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 2.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, which will see a single-phase poll on November 23 on all 200 assembly seats, the last date of filing nominations is November 6, scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9.

Telangana

In Telangana which will go to the polls on November 30, the last date for filing nominations is November 10, the date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 15.

Chhattisgarh

Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17 and the counting of votes in all states will take place on December 3.

The total number of voters in Mizoram is 8.52 lakh. In Chhattisgarh, it is 2.03 crore, in Madhya Pradesh 5.6 crore, in Rajasthan 5.25 crore and 3.17 crore in Telangana.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP.

Number Of Voters

According to the Election Commission, there are 16.14 crore voters in these five states. Mizoram has 8.52 lakh, Chhattisgarh 2.03 crore, Madhya Pradesh 5.6 crore, Rajasthan 16.14 crores, Telangana 3.17 crores.

The Election Commission informed that there are 8.2 crore male voters while 7.8 crore voters are females. “Out of the 8.52 lakh voters in Mizoram, 4.13 lakh voters are male and 4.39 lakh are female. In Chattisgarh, there are 1.01 crore male voters while 1.02 crore are female. Madhya Pradesh has 2.88 crore male voters and 2.72 crore female voters. For Rajasthan, there are 2.73 crore male voters and 2.52 crore female voters. In Telangana, there are 1.58 crore male voters and 1.58 crore female voters,” according to the data released by EC.

First-Time, Persons With Disability Voters

Of the 60.2 lakh first-time voters in five states, 50,611 are first-time voters in Mizoram with 7.23 lakh in Chattisgarh, 22.36 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, 22.04 lakh in Rajasthan 8.11 lakh in Telangana.

There are 17.34 lakh Persons with disability (PWD) voters in 5 states. EC informed that 100 per cent enrollment has been achieved in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in four states of Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan and Telangana.

