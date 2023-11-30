Exit Polls 2023: When And Exit polls 2023: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming of Prediction for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, MizoramWhere To Watch Live Streaming Of Result Prediction For 5 States

Exit Poll 2023: While polling for Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh elections are over, polling is currently underway in Telangana.

The exit poll results for all the five states will be declared after 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 30.

Exit Polls 2023: As the month-long election process is coming to an end, all eyes are now set on exit poll results 2023. Various media houses will start result prediction soon after the Telangana election is over on Thursday. During the exit poll, the predictions will be announced for all five states — Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Exit Polls 2023: Date And Time

The exit poll results for all the five states will be declared after 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 30. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (EC) had prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30. In a notification in October, the EC imposed a ban on conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 am of November 7 till 6.30 pm of November 30.

“Any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both,” stated the EC notification.

The assembly elections in five states — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana — were held between November 7 and November 30.

Exit Polls 2023: Where to Watch Live Streaming?

Soon after the Telangana poll is over, the exit poll predictions of assembly elections 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared on 30 November. People can check the live streaming of exit polls on different news channels, including YouTube and other social media platforms.

You can stay updated in real time by visiting zeebiz.com, other various Zee media platforms and at Election Commission’s official website: https://eci.gov.in/.as well.

