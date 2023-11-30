Home

State Assembly Elections 2023: What Are Exit Polls, How Are They Different From Opinion Polls – EXPLAINED

Ahead of the State Assembly Elections 2023 Results, opinion polls are being conducted. Read more to know what are exit polls and how are they different from opinion polls.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the State Assembly Elections 2023 in five states of the country, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. While the polling is complete in four of the five states, the voting for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is underway. After the completion of the voting today, exit polls will be conducted in the evening to predict the possible outcome of the voting in all five states before the results are officially announced on December 3, 2023. Before the exit polls begin, read more to know in detail, what exactly does an exit poll mean, what is its significance and how is it different from an opinion poll..

What Is An Exit Poll?

Let us first understand what an exit poll means and what is its significance and/or importance in the results of the elections. Exit Polls, according to Merriam Webster Dictionary, is a poll taken (as by news media) of voters leaving the voting place that is usually used for predicting the winners. They are surveys which are conducted post election voting, to predict the results before the declaration of the official results. Voters are interviewed and the data which is collected is then analysed to provide an indication of the potential winners; it must be remembered that exit polls are not the results but just an early prediction and they may differ from the actual official results.

How Is An Exit Poll Different From An Opinion Poll?

There is a major difference between an exit poll and an opinion poll. Speaking of their definitions, Opinion Polls are a survey conducted BEFORE the elections where voters are asked about who they are going to vote and the data is analysed to curate the opinion of the public before the elections while an Exit Poll is a survey conducted AFTER the elections where voters are asked about their choices after they have casted a vote, to analyse the results of the elections. In short, an opinion poll is a pre-election poll while an exit poll is a post-election poll. Opinion polls are considered less accurate than exit polls as people tend to change their opinions or express untrue opinions which may not be trustworthy.

Exit Polls 2023: When And Where To Watch

The exit poll results for all the five states will be declared after 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 30. Earlier, the Election Commission of India (EC) had prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30. In a notification in October, the EC imposed a ban on conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 am of November 7 till 6.30 pm of November 30.

Exit Polls 2023: Live Streaming

Soon after the Telangana poll is over, the exit poll predictions of assembly elections 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared on 30 November. People can check the live streaming of exit polls on different news channels, including YouTube and other social media platforms. You can stay updated in real time by visiting zeebiz.com, other various Zee media platforms and at Election Commission’s official website: https://eci.gov.in/.as well.

