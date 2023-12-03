Top Recommended Stories

Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates: Counting For Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh & Telangana To Begin At 8AM

Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE counting coverage on Assembly Elections 2023 Results – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, latest updates on constituency-wise winning candidates list here.

Updated: December 3, 2023 5:54 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates

Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates: Stage is all set as the results for the Assembly Election 2023 in four states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are to be declared today, December 3. As the voters of these states anxiously await the results, the exit polls for five state elections have come out as a mixed bag for political parties. The BJP has an edge in Madhya Pradesh as per the surveys of voters leaving polling stations, while the Congress has an advantage in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The exit polls predict a cliffhanger contest in Rajasthan between the BJP and the Congress. In Mizoram, the pollsters are largely divided over numbers. The Election Commission announced that the Mizoram’s assembly poll’s vote counting has been rescheduled. Originally set for December 3, the counting will now take place a day later on December 4. Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE counting coverage on Assembly Elections 2023 Results, latest updates on constituency-wise winning candidates list here.

Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:21 AM IST

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates

    Counting of votes polled in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan will be done at 36 centres in the state on Sunday.

    Over 1800 candidates are in the fray in 199 seats in Rajasthan where power has alternated between Congress and BJP every five years in the last three decades.

    While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each, Gupta said. Election in Karanpur was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

    “The counting of ballot papers will start at 8 pm. As many as 979 tables have been arranged for the counting of ballot papers across the state. Strong rooms will be opened in the presence of observers, candidates and their representatives,” Gupta said.

    Gupta said that the counting of votes in EVM machines will begin at 8.30 am.

  • Dec 3, 2023 5:54 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates

    The counting for 230 assembly seats in MP will be held at 52 district headquarters, officials said.

    As many as 2,533 candidates are in the fray, including political bigwigs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a poll that was largely a bipolar battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

    Chouhan claimed his party would retain power with a “huge majority”, while state Congress chief Kamal Nath said he had “complete confidence” in the voters of the state.

    Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.

    Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and state Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), the EVMs will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

    It will also decide the political fortunes of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywrgiya who contested from Indore-1 and three Lok Sabha MPs of the saffron party Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak.

  • Dec 3, 2023 5:48 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates: What did the exit polls say?

    Exit polls aired by major television networks predicted that the Congress could retain power in Chhattisgarh and oust the BRS in Telangana. While most of the polls gave a clear edge to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, they differed in the outcome for Rajasthan, while predicting that Mizoram could be headed for a hung Assembly.

