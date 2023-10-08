Home

State Assembly Polls: Election Dates For Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram Likely To Be Announced Between Oct 8-10

Assembly Polls are slated to be held in five states this year, namely, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. According to the Election Commission sources, the State Elections 2023 Dates will be announced between October 8-10...

Representative Image (Photo_PTI)

New Delhi: India is gearing up for the General Elections 2024 and before that, Assembly State Polls are scheduled to be held in 2023, however, the Election Dates 2023 have not been announced yet. According to an India Today Report, Election Commission sources have revealed the dates when the commission will be announcing the official dates for the State Assembly Polls this year, in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. Take a look at the State Assembly Polls 2023 Dates and other important details with respect to the upcoming elections..

State Assembly Polls in 5 States: Dates Announcements

According to an India Today report, Election Commission (EC) sources have told India Today TV that the dates for the Assembly Polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will mosy likely be announced between October 8 to October 10, i.e. in these three days. It is being expected that the polling will be held in the second week of November and the first week of December. Currently, there is BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrasekhar Rao rules Telangana and the Mizo National Front (MNF), an ally of BJP is in power in Mizoram.

State Elections 2023: Important Information

It is being said that the polling dates for all the five states might be different but counting of votes may happen simultaneously. According to the Election Commission sources, voting in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana may be done in a single phase and in two phases in Chhattisgarh, similar to what happened in 2018. Before the official announcement of the Elections 2023 Dates, the Commission has also taken stock of the poll preparedness in all five states and a poll body also convened a meeting of its observers, the agenda of which was to finalise a strategy in order to smoothly conduct the elections. In this meeting of the Election Commission observers, a strategy was streamlined to make sure that the model code is implemented effectively and the level playing field is not disturbed by money and muscle power.

