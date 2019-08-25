Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir state flag, which was earlier allowed under the special status granted by Article 370 of the Constitution of India, has now been removed from the Civil Secretariat building.

The latest picture of the Civil Secretariat building of Srinagar shows only the tricolour hoisted atop the building.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been bifurcated and turned into a Union Territory, had a red-coloured state flag with a white-coloured plough and three vertical stripes.

The red colour represented the blood of the martyrs of the 13 July 1931 demonstration, the plough symbolized the peasants and the three vertical white stripes represented the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir valley and Ladakh.

Ladakh has now been separated from Jammu and Kashmir and converted into a Union Territory without legislature.

In 2015, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed-led government issued a circular which made compulsory to hoist the state flag along with the national flag.

The circulate state, “The state flag has the same sanctity and position as the Union flag has under the Indian Constitution and other statutory provisions.”

However, within 20 hours, the state government withdrew the circular stating that it was not approved by competent authorities but there were reports that pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an alliance partner, forced the government to take such step.