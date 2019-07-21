New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh today talked about electoral reforms and raised the issue of election funding while speaking at the birth centenary memorial meeting of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Indrajit Gupta.

Dr Singh said stressed the need for state funding of elections stating the concentration of resources in one party.

According to audit reports and income tax reports submitted by parties to the Election Commission, the BJP has been the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds, garnering 94.5% of the bonds worth around Rs 210 crore.

“One of the widely cited scholarly works of Indrajit Gupta ji was his report on the funding of the election. He argued for the role of state funding in the election,” said Dr Singh.

“Today, when only one party has access to 90 per cent of the election fund, such ideas need to be discussed and deliberated,” he added.

The former Prime Minister heaped praise on Gupta for valuing the role of opposition and not being obsessed with ‘trappings of power’.

“Even as a Cabinet Minister, he valued the role of the opposition, preferring consensus over confrontation,” he said.

Indrajit Gupta served as Union Home Minister in the United Front governments of Prime Ministers H. D. Deve Gowda and I. K. Gujral.