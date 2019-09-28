New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held an interactive session with the students from Jammu and Kashmir who are studying in the state and requested them to bring their issues to the notice of local authorities so that the state government can address their matters.

“Today you are here as students, maybe tomorrow you’ll be part of the administration in Uttar Pradesh. We live in a democratic society where communication is vital. Prosperity comes to our lives only when we develop,” he told the Kashmiri students.

The UP CM also urged them to open up about their problems with the local administration so that it would become easy for the state government to help them in taking up their issues before the Jammu and Kashmir administration or other authorities.

“I interacted with students from Jammu & Kashmir living in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Aligarh as a confidence-building measure. As Chief Minister, I see myself as their local guardian here and it is my responsibility to listen to them,” he said.

While interacting with the students, Yogi Adityanath said the students need to put up their suggestions and the state government will get chance to consider their suggestions and work towards it for the betterment of the student community.

“Colleges should take students for site seeing as it helps in gaining practical knowledge. Apart from this, colleges should also plan field trips as part of the curriculum. Universities should conduct interactive sessions regularly to know students’ issues better,” he added.

A number of students studying in different colleges in Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting. However, Kashmiri students of the AMU decided to skip the meeting with the CM to discuss ‘advantages’ of the nullification of Article 370, saying the matter concerns the Centre and the state government has ‘no say’ in it.

“The issue of abrogation of Article 370 or ending Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood concerns the Central Government and the UP chief minister has no say in this matter,” Mubashir Hussain Shah was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per updates, Chief Minister Adityanath had on Wednesday invited the AMU students from Kashmir to discuss the nullification of the Article 370 and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. There are over 1,300 students from Kashmir valley studying in AMU.