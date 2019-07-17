New Delhi: Mob Lynching again became a topic of discussion today in Rajya Sabha when Ministry of Home Affairs was asked if incidents have increased in the last six months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the seventh schedule of the constitution and State Governments are responsible for prevention, detection and investigation of crimes.

Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai, replying to the question of Rajya Sabha, said that the state governments are responsible for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies.

“National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data with respect to lynching incidents in the country,” said Rai.

On Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief had demanded a pan-India stringent to curb mob-lynching and said that mob lynching has emerged as a dreadful disease (bhayanak bimari) across the country, and the loss of lives in it is a matter of serious concern.”

Senior Congress Leader Salman Khurshid had opined that the mob lynching atmosphere prevails in small towns and villages in India, and not so much in ‘areas of Delhi, where we live or work’.

Last month, a 24-year-old Muslim man named Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand died after a mob attacked him and forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ over suspicion of theft.