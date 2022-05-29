New Delhi: The killing of Punjabi singer and politician Siddhu Moose Wala should be considered a ‘state-sponsored murder’, said Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Sunday. Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa district earlier today. Cheema also slammed the Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for releasing the named of the VIPs whose security covers were withdrawn.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility | Live Updates

“Murder of Siddhu Moose Wala has shocked the country. This should be considered a state-sponsored murder. Firstly, the security of 400 people was withdrawn and then their names were published on social media. It’s criminal negligence,” the SAD leader told news agency ANI. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Condoles Death of Singer, Assures Action

Moose Wala was attacked just a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs in an exercise to crack down on VIP culture. As per reports, Moose Wala earlier had four police gunmen on his security, out of which two were withdrawn with the state government. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead: Punjabi Singer's Last Tweet Goes Viral

The attack took place when Moose Wala and two of his friends were driving to their village Mansa in Punjab. His two friends were also injured in the firing.

Earlier, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also came down heavily on the Punjab government for withdrawing Moose Wala’s security cover, and demanded to lodge an FIR against Punjab Chief Minister for negligence.

“We have been warning Punjab government to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of Sidhu Moose Wala. Bhagwant Mann along with Arvind Kejriwal should be booked u/s 302,” Sirsa said in a tweet.

In 2022, Moose Wala contested the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla. Interestingly, Dr Singla, who was Health Minister in Punjab government, was recently sacked from the Cabinet over the charges of corruption

Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala landed in a controversy after he attacked the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had termed AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.