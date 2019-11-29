New Delhi: Days after courting controversy with her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur said that her statement has been ‘misconstrued’. “My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution to the nation”, said the BJP leader, while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

She also apologised for her controversial statement, saying,”Mein sadan mein mere dwara ki gayi kisi bhi tipani se kisi bhi prakar se kisi koi thess pahunchi ho toh uske liye mein khed prakat kar kshama chahti hun (I apologise, If I have hurt any sentiments)”.

The BJP leader also attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who called her terrorist. “A member of the House refereed to me as ‘terrorist’. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court”, Thakur stated. Reacting to Sadhvi Pragya’s alleged praise of Nathuram Godse in the Parliament on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet said, “Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament.”

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader, who faces charges in Malegaon blasts case, met party working president JP Nadda and General Secretary Bhupendra Yadavin the Parliament House. If reports are to be believed, Thakur, in the meeting clarified her comments.

On Thursday, the BJP high command had punished Thakur over her remarks by removing her from the parliamentary panel on Defence.The ruling party had also asked her not to join meetings of the parliamentary party in the remaining winter session.

Thakur on Wednesday sparked row with an interjection during DMK leader A Raja’s reference to Godse in the Lok Sabha. The issue later triggered a protest by the Opposition. Raja had cited a statement on Godse on why he killed Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to which Thakur reacted.

Later, Thakur denied all allegations against her and claimed that she was misquoted. “Sometimes the tornado of a lie is so deep that even in daytime it appears to be night, but the sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this tornado, the sun’s light is permanent. The fact is that yesterday I was only defending Udham Singhji”, the BJP leader had tweeted earlier.