New Delhi: 'The statements, which came out of the Dharam Sansad are not Hindu words, work or heart', asserted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat criticising the contentious religious congregation, where Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj allegedly made derogatory statements against Mahatma Gandhi while eulogising his assassin Nathuram Godse. Bhagwat claimed that those following Hindutva would never agree with the remarks made by controversial religious leaders. "If I sometimes say something in anger, then it is not Hindutva. The RSS or those following Hindutva do not believe in this," Bhagwat said while speaking on the topic 'Hindutva and National Integration' at a lecture series organised by a Media group.

“Even Veer Savarkar had said if the Hindu community gets united and organised, it will speak about the Bhagwad Gita and not about finishing or harming anyone”.

Speaking about whether the nation was on its way to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Bhagwat said, “It is not about creating Hindu Rashtra. (Whether) You accept it or not it is (Hindu Rashtra) there.”

The RSS chief said the ethos that represents our Constitution was Hindutva, which was the same as national integration.

He stated the concept of national integration didn’t need uniformity because “to be different is not being separate”.

The Sangh doesn’t divide people, but patches up differences, Bhagwat said, adding, “We go by this Hindutva.”

Provocative speeches inciting violence against Muslims were allegedly made by participants during 'Dharam Sansad' held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar and Chattisgarh last year in December. An FIR had been lodged under section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language).