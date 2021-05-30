New Delhi: Haryana, Odisha, Telangana and Sikkim are the latest among states and Union Territories to extend the COVID-induced lockdown, while Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday announced a partial easing of restrictions in districts with less active cases, though night curfew and weekend shutdown will remain in place. Many states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa, have extended the lockdown or restrictions for a week to a fortnight in June. Also Read - Odisha Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till THIS Date. Check Details

On the other hand, some states/UTs like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have also announced certain relaxations in the curbs due to a decline in new cases and positivity rate. While shops have been permitted to open for more hours, at some places malls have also been allowed to function on certain conditions. However, education institutions will continue to remain closed.

Let’s take a look at the states that have extended Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday, May 30:

Telangana

The Telangana Cabinet extended the ongoing lockdown by another 10 days from Monday with relaxations from 6 AM to 1 PM every day, a statement from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s office said. According to the statement, relaxation for one more hour will be given to enable people to return home. Thus, practically relaxation will be from 6 AM to 2 PM.

Odisha

Odisha Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said the lockdown has been extended by 16 more days in the state till June 17 and is primarily aimed at “restricting movement of people and not goods. “All restrictions and exemptions of the previous lockdowns will be implemented in the third phase, too,” he said.

Haryana

Addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said even though the COVID-19 situation has improved in the state, it has been decided to extend the “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana” lockdown till 5 AM on June 7 with some more relaxations. Shops can now remain open from 9 AM to 3 PM as per the odd-even system. Malls will now be allowed to open from 10 AM to 6 PM, subject to certain conditions including a cap on visitors depending on the size of the premises. Colleges, industrial training institutes and schools will remain closed till June 15, the chief minister said, adding night curfew will continue from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Sikkim

Sikkim has extended the existing lockdown till June 7.

Now, states/UTs that have eased coronavirus curbs:

Uttar Pradesh

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari announced a relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from June 1. However, 20 districts including the state capital Lucknow will not benefit from this as they have more than 600 active cases. He said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 AM to 7 PM but weekend lockdown, as well as night curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM, will remain. The districts where the curbs have not been eased include Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir administration has also started the unlock process in the Union Territory, limiting the corona curfew to night hours and weekends only. However, educational institutions would continue to remain shut till June 15, while all cinemas, multiplexes, clubs, gyms, spas, massage centres and paid parks have been directed to remain closed till further orders.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has extended lockdown-like restrictions by another 15 days from June 1, though it has indicated some easing of curbs. Depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced, CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Delhi

Staggered work hours, frequent testing and monitoring of COVID appropriate behaviour will mark the resumption of manufacturing and construction activities as Delhi reopens partially from Monday, even as other lockdown restrictions continue till June 7.

Madhya Pradesh

Though the Madhya Pradesh government has approved a phase-wise unlocking of the “corona curfew” restrictions beginning June 1, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state. Also, there will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the COVID-19 positivity rate above and below five per cent, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said. The state government on Sunday allowed 100 per cent attendance for officers and 50 per cent for other employees in its offices.