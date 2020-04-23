New Delhi: To address the issues of coronavirus, the Congress on Thursday passed a resolution in its working committee meeting, saying states must be empowered to devise solutions to challenges caused by the COVID-19. Also Read - Sonia Lashes Out at Centre For 'Partially Implementing Suggestions by Congress'; Accuses BJP of Spreading Communal Hatred

During the meeting, Congress leader KC Venugopal said the party demanded that the remaining lockdown period should be utilised for preparation and publication of 'exit strategy' and a clear road map for the future.

“The CWC strongly recommended at least one-year moratorium on loans for agriculture, MSME sector should be given,” Venugopal said.

Expressing concern, Venugopal alleged that the BJP is seeking to inflame ‘communal division’ even as the nation is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a nation, we must be wary of forces that seek to polarise the country in times of crisis such as these,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country and said that a grave damage is being done to social harmony.

She said this while addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee. She also added that it should worry every Indian and her party will have to work hard to repair this damage.

“Let me also share with you something that should worry each and every one of us as Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP continues to spread the virus of communal prejudice and hatred,” she said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders attended the meeting through video conference.

Notably, this is the second time the CWC, the Congress’ top decision-making body, is meeting through video-conferencing in the past three weeks ever since the lockdown was enforced to contain the coronavirus threat.

Addressing the CWC meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the issues of migrant workers must be addressed as the first priority and lockdown beyond May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspots and not in green zones.

“Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button,” he said.