New Delhi: Seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court demanding the postponement of NEET and JEE examinations, scheduled to be held in September. DMK, AAP too had joined the chorus.



However, according to reports, the decision was dropped on Thursday as only a few states were in this. “Considering that few states are approaching Hon’ble Supreme Court seeking #postponeNEET_JEE, we have decided to not file any fresh application in SC in this regard, as of now,” Supreme Court advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava tweeted.

“We will closely watch the proceedings & will intervene in the interest of students, as & when required,” he wrote.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, the Ministry of Education officials had said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams, saying a “precious” academic year of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.

While a total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

The NEET is to be held on September 13 and engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6.