New Delhi: While hearing the matters related to migrants' crisis, the Supreme Court on Thursday said these workers shall be provided meal at stations by states, and the Indian Railways should provide food to them during the journey.

The apex court said that those migrant workers found travelling on foot should be immediately taken to shelters and be provided food and all basic facilities.

"We are concerned with the difficulties of migrants trying to get to their native place. There are several lapses that we've noticed in the process of registration, transportation and provision of food and water to them," the top court bench said.

However, the apex court said it will hear the matter again on June 5. During the hearing, the apex court said no fare for travel by train or bus shall be charged from migrant workers and it shall be shared by the states.

The apex court, which passed interim directions, said all migrant workers who are stranded at various places shall be provided food by concerned states and Union Territories (UTs) at places which shall be publicised and notified to them for the period they are waiting for their turn to board a train or a bus.

The top court bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said the originating state shall provide meals and water at the station and during the journey while the Railways would provide the same to the migrant workers.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and M R Shah, directed that states to oversee the registration of migrant workers and ensure that they are made to board the train or bus at the earliest.

The Supreme court also said though there is no doubt that concerned state governments and UTs are taking steps, several lapses have been issued in the process of registration, transportation and providing food water to the migrants.