New Delhi: After a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, several states have tightened containment strategy, in a bid to combat the further spread of the highly contagious virus. While Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey, states like Manipur, Assam and Haryana’s Gurugram district extended the lockdown with fresh guidelines. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 10mn, Johns Hopkins University Data Shows

Stepping up surveillance, Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state will also launch a large-scale campaign from Meerut division in July, where house-to-house survey will be undertaken similar to the pulse polio immunisation. Also Read - Won't Return to Austerity of 10 Years Ago, Says UK PM Boris Johnson

“It will be carried out in containment and non-containment zones,” he said. The state has reported 22,147 cases so far. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Religious Places in Rural Areas of Rajasthan to Open For Devotees From July 1

Similarly, the Madhya Pradesh government said it will launch a ‘Kill Corona’ campaign from July 1 to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, where 13,186 cases have been reported so far.

Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases as well, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 pm on July 12 came into force with even shops of grocery, meat and all other items downing the shutters.

Similarly, the Gurugram administration in Haryana identified 8 containment zones in the district and said it will enforce a complete lockdown for two weeks.

On the other hand, Maharashtra CM, in a televised address made it clear that the restrictions will continue even after June 30 as the crisis is not yet over.

“Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline,” he said.

“We can’t leave this war halfway in this final phase. I am sure that you will continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed,” he said.

India’s tally of confirmed cases has reached 5,28,859 and the death toll has crossed the 16,000-mark. Addressing the nation vial his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio address, PM Modi yesterday asked people to remain more vigilant in the “unlock” period and cautioned that failure to follow COVID-19 norms will put at risk their lives and those of others.