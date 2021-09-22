New Delhi: In the wake of the deaths caused by the deadly pandemic, the Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the state government will provide compensation for the families that have had a death due to the COVID pandemic. These families will receive Rs 50,000 ex-gratia from the concerned state governments.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona in Maharashtra: State Minister Rajesh Tope Makes BIG Statement | Read Here

The state government will be responsible for the funds as said by the government. These funds will be provided by the State Disaster Management Fund(SDRF). Earlier, Supreme Court has given the Centre a period of ten days to submit the compensation rules for the people who succumbed to COVID-19.

After the order of the Supreme Court, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issues guidelines on ex-gratia for COVID-19 deaths and recommended that Rs 50,000 to be paid to the kin of those who died of COVID-19 out of state disaster relief funds pic.twitter.com/spcIbVjPVp — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Further, the apex court even asked the government to lay out the rules for the death certificates. India has registered more than 400,00 deaths related to covid since the beginning of the pandemic. The country has been devasted especially during the second wave of pandemic.

Earlier, the Supreme court has also expressed its concern over the delay in the laying of the guidelines in matters related to the issuance of the covid death certificates.

India has reported a total of 26,964 fresh cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 301,989. This is the first time when the country’s caseload has been the lowest in the 186 days.