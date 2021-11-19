New Delhi: Terming PM Modi’s decision to repeal farm laws a ‘statesman-like move’, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Prime Minister’s announcement reflects that there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. “PM Narendra Modi’s announcement relating to the farm laws is a welcome and statesmanlike move. As the Prime Minister pointed out in his address, the Government of India will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours,” Shah tweeted.Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed After A Year: A Look Into Timeline of Farmers Movement

The home minister said what is unique about the prime minister's announcement is that he picked the special day of Gurupurab to make this announcement. "It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship," he added.

Echoing similar remarks, BJP chief Nadda tweeted, “The BJP wholeheartedly welcomes PM Modi’s announcement, that too on the special day of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Utsav. Our PM has shown that he has immense care for our farmers. This decision will further the atmosphere of brotherhood across our nation.”

“The number of good governance measures taken by the @narendramodi Government are innumerable. Let us keep working together, and through our collective spirit take India to even newer heights in the times to come,” Nadda wrote on micro-blogging site.

The Opposition parties, on the other hand, claimed that the government agreed to repeal the three farm laws only because it had understood that they would face reverses in the upcoming elections.