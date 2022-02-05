Statue of Equality: All You Need To Know About Saint Ramanujacharya And His 216-Feet Tall Structure

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ today. The giant statue is built commemorating the 11th-century Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. The statue made of pancha-loha, would be “dedicated to the world,” to mark the 1,000 years since the birth of the Hindu reformist saint. The Statue of Equality is located near the Hyderabad international airport at Shamshabad and about 3 kilometres east of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway.Also Read - Swami Visits U.S. to Raise $80 Million Temple of Equality

Who is Saint Sri Ramanujacharya?

Born in 1017 in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, Saint Ramanujacharya is revered as a Vedic philosopher who revived the Bhakti Movement. According to the ancient scriptures, he lived for 120 years, a claim often questioned by modern scholars and historians In the early 11th and 12th centuries, the saint is said to have travelled across the length and breadth of the country to promote equality and social justice. According to his followers, Ramanujacharya was one of the first who fought against social, cultural, gender, educational and economic discrimination. He is said to have spread teachings like equality among every human regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed. Several scholars followed his path and the works of many ancient poets like Annamacharya, Bhakt Ramdas, Thyagaraja, Kabir, and Meerabai were inspired by him. He is considered to be a timeless icon of equality for social reformists around the world. He made education accessible to those who were the most deprived in those days and came up with the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakam’, which means that all universe is one family. He opened the doors of temples to all people, including those subjected to extreme discrimination. He is also believed to have taught about the protection of nature and its resources like air, water and soil.

About The Statue of Equality

The Statue is made of a combination of five metals called ‘Panchaloha’, which includes gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. The statue is the world’s second tallest statue in a sitting posture. The Buddha statue in Thailand, at 301 feet, takes the spot as the world’s tallest ‘sitting’ statue. Mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’, the basement features a Vedic digital library and research centre. The building also hosts numerous ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Ramanujacharya inside. It is learnt that in the complex, a temple of Ramanujacharya covering an area of about 300,000 square feet has also been constructed, where a 120 kg gold idol will be placed for daily worship. The 120 kgs is to mark the 120 years that the saint is said to have lived. The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram. Built at Muchintal, a village in Telangana, the statue is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad. Conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram, the foundation stone for the structure was laid in 2014. The project is believed to have been completed at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore that was funded entirely by donations. The giant statue is also encircled by the replicas of 108 sacred shrines from the many parts of the country including Tirupati, Srirangam, Dwaraka, Badrinath etc. It is believed that the project, which includes a45-acre complex, has come with a price tag of Rs 1,000 crore and has been funded entirely by donations from devotees globally.

