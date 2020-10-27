New Delhi: The Statue of Unity (SoU) in Kevadia Colony of Gujarat’s Narmada district will remain closed to tourists for five days from Tuesday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on October 31 to mark the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 145th birth anniversary. Also Read - Legendary Gujarati Actor Naresh Kanodia Passes Away Due to COVID-19 at 77, PM Modi Mourns

According to reports, the prime minister will attend a host of events apart from inaugurating several tourist attractions around the SoU. Among the major attraction will be the launch of the water aerodrome connecting Kevadia to Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. He will also inaugurate the Kevadia Zoological Park, jungle safari and a jetty service.

PM Modi will also be addressing trainee officers of civil services at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) from SoU.

The Statue of Unity has reportedly issued a notification that it would remain closed for five days i.e. from October 27 till November 1, 2020. Apart from the SOU, Jungle Safari would remain close from October 20 till November 1, 2020. It further notified that it would not allow offline ticket bookings even as limited online tickets are being sold.

The 182-metre statue, which reopened for the public on October 17 after the Covid-19 lockdown, will be temporarily closed as the administration prepares the stage for the prime minister’s address via video conference.