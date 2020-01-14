New Delhi: The 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity, that was founded in a memorial tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, has been listed in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s ‘8 Wonders of SCO’.

Making the announcement of Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar appreciated the SCO’s efforts to promote tourism among member nations, including the Statue of Unity which “will surely serve as an inspiration”.

Appreciated the #SCO’s efforts to promote tourism among member states. The “8 Wonders of SCO”, which includes the #StatueofUnity , will surely serve as an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/nmTbz6qIFg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2020

Jaishankar’s announcement came after his meeting with Vladimir Norov, the secretary-general of SCO, a transnational group comprising China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and India.

The world’s tallest statue, ‘Statue of Unity’ was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2018 on the occasion of Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary.