New Delhi: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday put out a bulletin to all 94 police stations across the city stating that officers who are aged above 55 years can choose to stay at home instead of reporting for duties amid lockdown to prevent the risk of catching coronavirus. Also Read - Total Coronavirus Cases Near 30,000-Mark; Govt says no Evidence of Plasma Therapy as Treatment For COVID-19

The decision was taken by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after three personnel of the city force, a head constable in the latest, succumbed to the contagious disease. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices to be Costly in Nagaland as State Decides to Levy COVID-19 Cess on Fuel

At least 55 others have also contracted the deadly infection. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, Govt Extends Work From Home Relaxations For IT Companies Till July 31

While a formal order in this regard will be issued later in the day, senior officials have been informed already and have asked those above 55 years to stay at home.

Notably, Maharashtra has been the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in India with total cases nearing 9,000-mark, including 369 deaths.