New Delhi: Yoga Guru Ramdev on Friday advised the students of JNU and other universities to stay away from politicsand focus on their studies rather than protesting and participating in demonstrations.

He said it is not appropriate for students to “spread violence and anarchy” and indulge in demonstrations.

While addressing a press briefing here, he claimed that India was being defamed in the world for the last several months as “there is no other work going on here except violence, anger, demonstrations and anarchy”.

“I would appeal not only to JNU but students from the other universities to leave the ‘aandolan’ (protests) to the political parties otherwise they will be rendered unemployed. They (students) should focus on their careers and nurture their talents,” Ramdev said.

According to the yoga guru, students should focus on “nation building” and leave the path of violence, anarchy and protests.

“Students have been raising slogans for aazadi. If it is the aazadi of Gandhi, Nehru and Bhagat Singh, it can be understood but if slogans are raised for aazadi as by Jinnah, then it is sedition and treachery. (Har samay aazadi ke narey lagana and usme bhi jab Gandhi, Nehru aur Bhagat wali aazadi ki baat hoti hai to samajh me aati hai per jab Jinnah waali aazadi ke nare lagte hai to ye desh ke sath sarasar gaddari aur dhokhadhadi hai,” he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition political parties, Ramdev said they should understand that the country has given the mandate to Narendra Modi till 2024 and they should await their turn.

“The opposition parties should also have some patience,” he said, adding that they can protest and hold demonstrations as it is their right but they should also focus on nation building.